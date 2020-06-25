2532 East 18th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Near Eastside
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
You must see this home! This house offers an open kitchen and a nice back yard. The interior common areas and bedrooms are carpeted throughout. Very nice, schedule today!To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 E 18th St have any available units?
2532 E 18th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.