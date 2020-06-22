All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2529 Constellation Drive

2529 Constellation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Constellation Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,422 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Constellation Drive have any available units?
2529 Constellation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2529 Constellation Drive have?
Some of 2529 Constellation Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Constellation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Constellation Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Constellation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Constellation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Constellation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Constellation Drive does offer parking.
Does 2529 Constellation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Constellation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Constellation Drive have a pool?
No, 2529 Constellation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Constellation Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 Constellation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 Constellation Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2529 Constellation Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

