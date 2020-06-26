All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 26 2019 at 4:05 PM

2528 North College Avenue - 1

2528 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2528 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Com-plete-ly Renovated Duplex!!
4 Bedrooms;
2 1/2 Bath;
Finished Basement;
Blocks away from Mass Ave; Five minute ride to Broadripple; Downtown living at it's Finest.

New sub-floors, Drywall, Wiring, Plumbing, Doors, Windows... et al!
Open concept first floor; Granite counter tops; Kitchen Island with plenty of seating; Oak Stairs; Fossilized Bamboo flooring; Stainless Kitchen Appliances; Enclosed front porch; Wood deck in back; Huge Courtyard with Fire Pit; Detached 2 Car Garage; Simply Safe Video Doorbell; Cedar Fence all around with Privacy Fence in back; Low-E energy efficient double hung windows; Brushed Nickel Faucets; Custom Closets; Bar in Basement; Washer and Dryer; Utility sink; Salt-less Water Softener; Next WiFi Thermostat; Custom Kitchen Cabinets (and lots of them); Three Stories with basement; Master Bedroom and bath on top floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 have any available units?
2528 North College Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 2528 North College Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 North College Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2528 North College Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 North College Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2528 North College Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2528 North College Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 North College Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 2528 North College Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2528 North College Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 North College Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 North College Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
