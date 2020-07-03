Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2521 Columbia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2521 Columbia Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2521 Columbia Avenue
2521 Columbia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2521 Columbia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath single family home.
No severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income. No credit checks. $50 app fee per adult.
Text 317-478-7219
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have any available units?
2521 Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2521 Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College