All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2521 Columbia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2521 Columbia Avenue
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

2521 Columbia Avenue

2521 Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2521 Columbia Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath single family home.

No severe felonies, 3x rent amount in income. No credit checks. $50 app fee per adult.

Text 317-478-7219

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have any available units?
2521 Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2521 Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2521 Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2521 Columbia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College