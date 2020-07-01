Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:45 AM
2520 Unit A Beach Avenue
2520 Beach Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2520 Beach Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46240
North Central
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful renovated space with modern flair. House is duplex. This listing is for ground level unit. Two bedroom with washer/dryer. Large patio to enjoy outdoor. House is available mid of April 2020.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue have any available units?
2520 Unit A Beach Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue have?
Some of 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Unit A Beach Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue offer parking?
No, 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue have a pool?
No, 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 Unit A Beach Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
