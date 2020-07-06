Rent Calculator
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2519 Highland Pl.
Indianapolis, IN
2519 Highland Pl
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 1
2519 Highland Pl
2519 Highland Place
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2519 Highland Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2 story: bedrooms & bath upstairs, living space & kitchen on first floor; washer/dryer hookup in basement
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2519 Highland Pl have any available units?
2519 Highland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2519 Highland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Highland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Highland Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Highland Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2519 Highland Pl offer parking?
No, 2519 Highland Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2519 Highland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2519 Highland Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Highland Pl have a pool?
No, 2519 Highland Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2519 Highland Pl have accessible units?
No, 2519 Highland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Highland Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Highland Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Highland Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2519 Highland Pl has units with air conditioning.
