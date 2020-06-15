All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
251 S Dearborn St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

251 S Dearborn St

251 South Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

251 South Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1ff79cb0aa ---- Perfect 1 bedroom/1 bathroom duplex, is a fantastic deal. From the living area, you can walk straight through to the kitchen, it has tile and white cabinetry to meet all your storage needs, fridge and range included! This house features one good sized bedroom, and one bathroom with tub/shower combo. Look no further and schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 S Dearborn St have any available units?
251 S Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 S Dearborn St have?
Some of 251 S Dearborn St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 S Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
251 S Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 S Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 S Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 251 S Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 251 S Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 251 S Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 S Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 S Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 251 S Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 251 S Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 251 S Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 251 S Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 S Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.

