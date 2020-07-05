Rent Calculator
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2509 Turner Ave
2509 Turner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2509 Turner Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Turner Ave have any available units?
2509 Turner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2509 Turner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Turner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Turner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Turner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2509 Turner Ave offer parking?
No, 2509 Turner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Turner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Turner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Turner Ave have a pool?
No, 2509 Turner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Turner Ave have accessible units?
No, 2509 Turner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Turner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Turner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Turner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Turner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
