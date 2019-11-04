All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

2507 Sheffield Drive

2507 Sheffield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2507 Sheffield Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom home in Warren Township with a 2 car attached garage, a fireplace, upper and lower decks in the spacious back yard. MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Sheffield Drive have any available units?
2507 Sheffield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Sheffield Drive have?
Some of 2507 Sheffield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Sheffield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Sheffield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Sheffield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Sheffield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Sheffield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Sheffield Drive offers parking.
Does 2507 Sheffield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Sheffield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Sheffield Drive have a pool?
No, 2507 Sheffield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Sheffield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2507 Sheffield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Sheffield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Sheffield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

