All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2507 Northview Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2507 Northview Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

2507 Northview Avenue

2507 Northview Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Millersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2507 Northview Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Millersville

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully fenced backyard with a refinished deck. New roof, new windows, gas stove, hardwood flooring throughout, a lot of natural lighting. Within walking distance to Broadripple shops and restaurants. Finished basement has a bonus room, bathroom and additional storage. Laundry hookups available. This home will not last.

Apply online at www.HonestPM.com call 317-600-9123 to schedule a tour.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Northview Avenue have any available units?
2507 Northview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Northview Avenue have?
Some of 2507 Northview Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Northview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Northview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Northview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Northview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Northview Avenue offer parking?
No, 2507 Northview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Northview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Northview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Northview Avenue have a pool?
No, 2507 Northview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Northview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2507 Northview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Northview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Northview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College