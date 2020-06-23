Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
25 S. Colorado
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25 S. Colorado
25 South Colorado Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
25 South Colorado Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 S. Colorado have any available units?
25 S. Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 25 S. Colorado currently offering any rent specials?
25 S. Colorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S. Colorado pet-friendly?
No, 25 S. Colorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 25 S. Colorado offer parking?
No, 25 S. Colorado does not offer parking.
Does 25 S. Colorado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 S. Colorado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S. Colorado have a pool?
No, 25 S. Colorado does not have a pool.
Does 25 S. Colorado have accessible units?
No, 25 S. Colorado does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S. Colorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S. Colorado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 S. Colorado have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 S. Colorado does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
