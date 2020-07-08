All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2466 Saturn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2466 Saturn Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

2466 Saturn Drive

2466 Saturn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2466 Saturn Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is a beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom home located in Indianapolis, IN! There is a large eat- in kitchen, and a beautiful accent fireplace. the back yard is fenced in with a covered back patio perfect for Indiana weather! Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Saturn Drive have any available units?
2466 Saturn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2466 Saturn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Saturn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Saturn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2466 Saturn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2466 Saturn Drive offer parking?
No, 2466 Saturn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2466 Saturn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 Saturn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Saturn Drive have a pool?
No, 2466 Saturn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2466 Saturn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2466 Saturn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Saturn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2466 Saturn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 Saturn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 Saturn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College