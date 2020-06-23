All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2462 North Franklin Road

2462 North Franklin Road · No Longer Available
Location

2462 North Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2462 North Franklin Road have any available units?
2462 North Franklin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2462 North Franklin Road have?
Some of 2462 North Franklin Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2462 North Franklin Road currently offering any rent specials?
2462 North Franklin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2462 North Franklin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2462 North Franklin Road is pet friendly.
Does 2462 North Franklin Road offer parking?
Yes, 2462 North Franklin Road does offer parking.
Does 2462 North Franklin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2462 North Franklin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2462 North Franklin Road have a pool?
No, 2462 North Franklin Road does not have a pool.
Does 2462 North Franklin Road have accessible units?
No, 2462 North Franklin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2462 North Franklin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2462 North Franklin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

