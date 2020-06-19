Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
246 North Pershing Avenue
246 North Pershing Avenue
246 North Pershing Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
246 North Pershing Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with a lot of open space and natural lighting!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue have any available units?
246 North Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 246 North Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
246 North Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 North Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue offer parking?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue have a pool?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 North Pershing Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 North Pershing Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
