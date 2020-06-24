All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2457 Galaxy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2457 Galaxy Ln
Last updated December 3 2019 at 9:09 AM

2457 Galaxy Ln

2457 Galaxy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2457 Galaxy Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST SIDE IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH! Post Road and E 25th Street area gorgeous ranch home in like-new condition. Front porch. Spacious, updated kitchen with wood flooring, large island and stainless steel appliances. Picture window and newer carpeting in family room. Ceiling fans and decorative chair-railing in most rooms. Beautiful french doors overlooking large back deck and fenced yard. Immaculate storage building/garden shed. 1-car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *18 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2457 Galaxy Ln have any available units?
2457 Galaxy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2457 Galaxy Ln have?
Some of 2457 Galaxy Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2457 Galaxy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2457 Galaxy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2457 Galaxy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2457 Galaxy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2457 Galaxy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2457 Galaxy Ln offers parking.
Does 2457 Galaxy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2457 Galaxy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2457 Galaxy Ln have a pool?
No, 2457 Galaxy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2457 Galaxy Ln have accessible units?
No, 2457 Galaxy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2457 Galaxy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2457 Galaxy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College