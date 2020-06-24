2457 Galaxy Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

EAST SIDE IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH! Post Road and E 25th Street area gorgeous ranch home in like-new condition. Front porch. Spacious, updated kitchen with wood flooring, large island and stainless steel appliances. Picture window and newer carpeting in family room. Ceiling fans and decorative chair-railing in most rooms. Beautiful french doors overlooking large back deck and fenced yard. Immaculate storage building/garden shed. 1-car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *18 month lease required.