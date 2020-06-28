All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:16 PM

2450 Morning Star Drive

2450 Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Morning Star Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 3 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
2450 Morning Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 2450 Morning Star Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Morning Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Morning Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
No, 2450 Morning Star Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2450 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
No, 2450 Morning Star Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 2450 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Morning Star Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
