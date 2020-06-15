All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2442 Coyner Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2442 Coyner Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2442 Coyner Ave

2442 Coyner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2442 Coyner Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4c15ef002 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Coyner Ave have any available units?
2442 Coyner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2442 Coyner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Coyner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Coyner Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2442 Coyner Ave offer parking?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Coyner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Coyner Ave have a pool?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Coyner Ave have accessible units?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Coyner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Coyner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Coyner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College