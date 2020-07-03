All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2441 Mars Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2441 Mars Hill
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

2441 Mars Hill

2441 Mars Hill Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2441 Mars Hill Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/25b5a6509f ---- This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team and skip the online scheduling go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Apply for any property. Our approvals are for dollar amounts not houses. Our best homes usually go to tenants shopping with a pre-approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 Mars Hill have any available units?
2441 Mars Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2441 Mars Hill currently offering any rent specials?
2441 Mars Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 Mars Hill pet-friendly?
No, 2441 Mars Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2441 Mars Hill offer parking?
No, 2441 Mars Hill does not offer parking.
Does 2441 Mars Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 Mars Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 Mars Hill have a pool?
No, 2441 Mars Hill does not have a pool.
Does 2441 Mars Hill have accessible units?
No, 2441 Mars Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 Mars Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 Mars Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 Mars Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 Mars Hill does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College