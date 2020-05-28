Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
2440 Boulevard Place
2440 Boulevard Place
2440 Boulevard Place
Location
2440 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic 3 BR with Hardwood Floors 1 car garage - A Beautiful home set in a quiet neighborhood. Lovely back yard and a 1 car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5491805)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2440 Boulevard Place have any available units?
2440 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2440 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
2440 Boulevard Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
No, 2440 Boulevard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2440 Boulevard Place offer parking?
Yes, 2440 Boulevard Place offers parking.
Does 2440 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 2440 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 2440 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 2440 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 Boulevard Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2440 Boulevard Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2440 Boulevard Place does not have units with air conditioning.
