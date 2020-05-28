All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 18 2020

2440 Boulevard Place

2440 Boulevard Place
Location

2440 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic 3 BR with Hardwood Floors 1 car garage - A Beautiful home set in a quiet neighborhood. Lovely back yard and a 1 car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5491805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

