All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2438 North Goodlet Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2438 North Goodlet Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2438 North Goodlet Avenue

2438 North Goodlet Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Eagledale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2438 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this 3 bed 2 bath home o the west side of Indianapolis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have any available units?
2438 North Goodlet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2438 North Goodlet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2438 North Goodlet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 North Goodlet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue offer parking?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have a pool?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College