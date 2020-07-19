Rent Calculator
2438 North Goodlet Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2438 North Goodlet Avenue
2438 North Goodlet Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2438 North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come see this 3 bed 2 bath home o the west side of Indianapolis
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have any available units?
2438 North Goodlet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2438 North Goodlet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2438 North Goodlet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2438 North Goodlet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue offer parking?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have a pool?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2438 North Goodlet Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2438 North Goodlet Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
