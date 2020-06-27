All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2437 Wigeon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2437 Wigeon Court
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

2437 Wigeon Court

2437 Wigeon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Key Meadows
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2437 Wigeon Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Key Meadows

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,490 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5084219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Wigeon Court have any available units?
2437 Wigeon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Wigeon Court have?
Some of 2437 Wigeon Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Wigeon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Wigeon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Wigeon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Wigeon Court is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Wigeon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Wigeon Court offers parking.
Does 2437 Wigeon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2437 Wigeon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Wigeon Court have a pool?
Yes, 2437 Wigeon Court has a pool.
Does 2437 Wigeon Court have accessible units?
No, 2437 Wigeon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Wigeon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 Wigeon Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College