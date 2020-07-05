2434 Bradbury Ave

2434 East Bradbury Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Near Southeast
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST SIDE// CENTER TOWNSHIP 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH This is a cozy home for a small family or singles. It features beautiful hardwood floors and tiles. It sit on a large lot located on a very quite street. Call today for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
