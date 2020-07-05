All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2434 Bradbury Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2434 Bradbury Ave

2434 East Bradbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2434 East Bradbury Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
EAST SIDE// CENTER TOWNSHIP
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH
This is a cozy home for a small family or singles. It features beautiful hardwood floors and tiles. It sit on a large lot located on a very quite street. Call today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Bradbury Ave have any available units?
2434 Bradbury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2434 Bradbury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Bradbury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Bradbury Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2434 Bradbury Ave offer parking?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2434 Bradbury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Bradbury Ave have a pool?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Bradbury Ave have accessible units?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Bradbury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Bradbury Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 Bradbury Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

