All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2433 Indianapolis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2433 Indianapolis Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:35 AM

2433 Indianapolis Ave

2433 Indianapolis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northwest - Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2433 Indianapolis Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
2433 Indianapolis Ave 46208

This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, washer/dryer, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru April 30, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2433 Indianapolis Ave have any available units?
2433 Indianapolis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2433 Indianapolis Ave have?
Some of 2433 Indianapolis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2433 Indianapolis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2433 Indianapolis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2433 Indianapolis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2433 Indianapolis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2433 Indianapolis Ave offer parking?
No, 2433 Indianapolis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2433 Indianapolis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2433 Indianapolis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2433 Indianapolis Ave have a pool?
No, 2433 Indianapolis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2433 Indianapolis Ave have accessible units?
No, 2433 Indianapolis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2433 Indianapolis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2433 Indianapolis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Summit at Keystone
6630 Glenbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College