Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
243 Eastern Ave
243 Eastern Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
243 Eastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4781442)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 243 Eastern Ave have any available units?
243 Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 243 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
243 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
No, 243 Eastern Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 243 Eastern Ave offer parking?
No, 243 Eastern Ave does not offer parking.
Does 243 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Eastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 243 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 243 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 243 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Eastern Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Eastern Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
