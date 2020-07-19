All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2421 Treasury Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2421 Treasury Row
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2421 Treasury Row

2421 Treasury Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2421 Treasury Row, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is minutes from Warren Central High School. It has a deck and a spacious back yard waiting for your enjoyment.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Treasury Row have any available units?
2421 Treasury Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2421 Treasury Row currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Treasury Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Treasury Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Treasury Row is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Treasury Row offer parking?
No, 2421 Treasury Row does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Treasury Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Treasury Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Treasury Row have a pool?
No, 2421 Treasury Row does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Treasury Row have accessible units?
No, 2421 Treasury Row does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Treasury Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 Treasury Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Treasury Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Treasury Row does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College