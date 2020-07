Amenities

You won't want to miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home. All new vinyl PLANK flooring. Home has been totally redone. Home comes furnished with range, Fridge, over the Range microwave, and Garbage disposal. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Separate laundry room at the back of home. Large yard. This home will go fast call us today to get approved.