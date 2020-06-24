Rent Calculator
242 Eastern Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
242 Eastern Avenue
242 Eastern Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
242 Eastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4708748)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 242 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
242 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 242 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
242 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 242 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 242 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 242 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Eastern Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Eastern Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
