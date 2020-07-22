All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2419 Pinebark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2419 Pinebark Drive
Last updated June 23 2019 at 9:46 AM

2419 Pinebark Drive

2419 Pinebark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2419 Pinebark Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,594 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants a

(RLNE4904623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Pinebark Drive have any available units?
2419 Pinebark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Pinebark Drive have?
Some of 2419 Pinebark Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Pinebark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Pinebark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Pinebark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Pinebark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Pinebark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2419 Pinebark Drive offers parking.
Does 2419 Pinebark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Pinebark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Pinebark Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2419 Pinebark Drive has a pool.
Does 2419 Pinebark Drive have accessible units?
No, 2419 Pinebark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Pinebark Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 Pinebark Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College