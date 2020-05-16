All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2415 South State Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2415 South State Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2415 South State Avenue

2415 South State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2415 South State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP
2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM
Great double for rent with new carpet and fresh paint! Great efficient home available now. Call today to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 South State Avenue have any available units?
2415 South State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2415 South State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2415 South State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 South State Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2415 South State Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2415 South State Avenue offer parking?
No, 2415 South State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2415 South State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 South State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 South State Avenue have a pool?
No, 2415 South State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2415 South State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2415 South State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 South State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 South State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 South State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2415 South State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Residences at Keystone Crossing
8785 Keystone Xing
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College