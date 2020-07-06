All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

2414 Constellation Drive

2414 Constellation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Constellation Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Constellation Drive have any available units?
2414 Constellation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Constellation Drive have?
Some of 2414 Constellation Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Constellation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Constellation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Constellation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Constellation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Constellation Drive offer parking?
No, 2414 Constellation Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Constellation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 Constellation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Constellation Drive have a pool?
No, 2414 Constellation Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Constellation Drive have accessible units?
No, 2414 Constellation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Constellation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 Constellation Drive has units with dishwashers.

