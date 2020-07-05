All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2413 South State Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2413 South State Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM

2413 South State Avenue

2413 South State Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2413 South State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Great double for rent with new floor and fresh paint! Great efficient home available now. Call today to schedule a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 South State Avenue have any available units?
2413 South State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2413 South State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2413 South State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 South State Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2413 South State Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2413 South State Avenue offer parking?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have a pool?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College