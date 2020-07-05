Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2413 South State Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:43 AM
1 of 9
2413 South State Avenue
2413 South State Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2413 South State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
EAST//CENTER TOWNSHIP 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM Great double for rent with new floor and fresh paint! Great efficient home available now. Call today to schedule a showing!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2413 South State Avenue have any available units?
2413 South State Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2413 South State Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2413 South State Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 South State Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2413 South State Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2413 South State Avenue offer parking?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have a pool?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 South State Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 South State Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
