Indianapolis, IN
241 S Walcott St
Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:16 PM

241 S Walcott St

241 South Walcott Street · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Location

241 South Walcott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4153742033 ----
3BR/2BA House with bonus room and large garage on double lot! This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you're looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you're also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range. We usually have 50 Indy rental properties available!

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S Walcott St have any available units?
241 S Walcott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 241 S Walcott St currently offering any rent specials?
241 S Walcott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S Walcott St pet-friendly?
No, 241 S Walcott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 241 S Walcott St offer parking?
Yes, 241 S Walcott St offers parking.
Does 241 S Walcott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 S Walcott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S Walcott St have a pool?
No, 241 S Walcott St does not have a pool.
Does 241 S Walcott St have accessible units?
No, 241 S Walcott St does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S Walcott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 S Walcott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 S Walcott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 S Walcott St does not have units with air conditioning.

