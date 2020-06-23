Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
241 Dickson
241 Dickson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
241 Dickson Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Eastside
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute bungalow w/off-street parking & great view of downtown in hip Holy Cross neighborhood.
5 blocks from Mass. Ave. & next to Highland Park.
Tenant responsible for all utilities - gas heat & electric. Fenced back yard. Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 241 Dickson have any available units?
241 Dickson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 241 Dickson have?
Some of 241 Dickson's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 241 Dickson currently offering any rent specials?
241 Dickson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Dickson pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Dickson is pet friendly.
Does 241 Dickson offer parking?
No, 241 Dickson does not offer parking.
Does 241 Dickson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Dickson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Dickson have a pool?
No, 241 Dickson does not have a pool.
Does 241 Dickson have accessible units?
No, 241 Dickson does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Dickson have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Dickson does not have units with dishwashers.
