All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2408 Treasury Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2408 Treasury Row
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2408 Treasury Row

2408 Treasury Row · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2408 Treasury Row, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful fenced in 3 bedroom 2 bath home is finally ready just for you! This comfy cozy home has a spacious kitchen for the cook of the home. It has cabinets galore! It offers hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and so much more!!! Our homes lease quick so don't delay! Go see it today!!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Treasury Row have any available units?
2408 Treasury Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2408 Treasury Row currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Treasury Row isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Treasury Row pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 Treasury Row is pet friendly.
Does 2408 Treasury Row offer parking?
No, 2408 Treasury Row does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Treasury Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Treasury Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Treasury Row have a pool?
No, 2408 Treasury Row does not have a pool.
Does 2408 Treasury Row have accessible units?
No, 2408 Treasury Row does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Treasury Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 2408 Treasury Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2408 Treasury Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 2408 Treasury Row does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College