2408 Treasury Row

hardwood floors stainless steel pet friendly

This beautiful fenced in 3 bedroom 2 bath home is finally ready just for you! This comfy cozy home has a spacious kitchen for the cook of the home. It has cabinets galore! It offers hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and so much more!!! Our homes lease quick so don't delay! Go see it today!!!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



