239 S. Temple Ave
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

239 S. Temple Ave

239 South Temple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

239 South Temple Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

- $100 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!

(RLNE4508828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 S. Temple Ave have any available units?
239 S. Temple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 239 S. Temple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
239 S. Temple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 S. Temple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 239 S. Temple Ave offer parking?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 239 S. Temple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 S. Temple Ave have a pool?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 239 S. Temple Ave have accessible units?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 239 S. Temple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 S. Temple Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 S. Temple Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
