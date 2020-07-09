All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

236 S Sherman Dr

236 South Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

236 South Sherman Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: No.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 S Sherman Dr have any available units?
236 S Sherman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 236 S Sherman Dr have?
Some of 236 S Sherman Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 S Sherman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
236 S Sherman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 S Sherman Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 S Sherman Dr is pet friendly.
Does 236 S Sherman Dr offer parking?
No, 236 S Sherman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 236 S Sherman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 S Sherman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 S Sherman Dr have a pool?
No, 236 S Sherman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 236 S Sherman Dr have accessible units?
No, 236 S Sherman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 236 S Sherman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 S Sherman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

