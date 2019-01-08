2358 Colfax Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260 St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Crystal Clean end unit condo in desired gated community. The home features 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath, beautiful laminated flooring on main level and all stainless steel kitchen appliances. Clubhouse with workout room and POOL!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
