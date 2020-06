Amenities

recently renovated carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath duplex that is Move In Ready..waiting for your family. Here you have New Paint, New Carpet, New Flooring, Updated bathroom, and kitchen. Located with easy access to all stores, shopping, and schools you will love it here. Make sure you see this home today. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.