Indianapolis, IN
2351 North Lasalle Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 PM

2351 North Lasalle Street

2351 North Lasalle Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1920364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2351 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 660 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated. With access to a porch. Minutes away from I-70. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.centralindy@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 North Lasalle Street have any available units?
2351 North Lasalle Street has a unit available for $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2351 North Lasalle Street have?
Some of 2351 North Lasalle Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 North Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2351 North Lasalle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 North Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2351 North Lasalle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2351 North Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 2351 North Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 2351 North Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 North Lasalle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 North Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 2351 North Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2351 North Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 2351 North Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 North Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 North Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
