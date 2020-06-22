All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

2350 North Arsenal Avenue

2350 North Arsenal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2350 North Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a cozy 4 bedroom/1.5 bath single family home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Electric Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue have any available units?
2350 North Arsenal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue have?
Some of 2350 North Arsenal Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 North Arsenal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2350 North Arsenal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 North Arsenal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 North Arsenal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue offer parking?
No, 2350 North Arsenal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 North Arsenal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue have a pool?
No, 2350 North Arsenal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2350 North Arsenal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 North Arsenal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 North Arsenal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
