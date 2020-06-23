All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
235 East 15th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

235 East 15th Street

235 East 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

235 East 15th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Near Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Old Northside. Fully furnished and tastefully designed with charming original details and functional modern updates. Flexible lease terms. Available 10/1/18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 East 15th Street have any available units?
235 East 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 East 15th Street have?
Some of 235 East 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 East 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 East 15th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 East 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 East 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 235 East 15th Street offer parking?
No, 235 East 15th Street does not offer parking.
Does 235 East 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 East 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 East 15th Street have a pool?
No, 235 East 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 East 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 235 East 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 East 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 East 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
