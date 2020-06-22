All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2342 Allford Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:27 PM

2342 Allford Court

2342 Allford Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2342 Allford Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This ranch style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is super spacious! IT has an attached 2 car garage perfect for Indiana weather, offers plenty of natural lighting throughout, large bedrooms, the master bedroom has an attached full bath, newer counter tops, ample amount of cabinets, vinyl flooring and much more!! Very low maintenance yard. It won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making out house your home!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Allford Court have any available units?
2342 Allford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2342 Allford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Allford Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Allford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2342 Allford Court is pet friendly.
Does 2342 Allford Court offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Allford Court does offer parking.
Does 2342 Allford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Allford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Allford Court have a pool?
No, 2342 Allford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Allford Court have accessible units?
No, 2342 Allford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Allford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 Allford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2342 Allford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2342 Allford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
