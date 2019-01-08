All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 234 Bakemeyer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
234 Bakemeyer St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

234 Bakemeyer St

234 Bakemeyer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

234 Bakemeyer Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e82c58c012 ----
This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property you are interested in and click on Schedule Showing.

We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you would like to skip the line and receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com and get a pre-approval. Click on any property and fill out an application. A pre-approval will allow you to put $ down and take a home off the market at the time of your showing.

12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Bakemeyer St have any available units?
234 Bakemeyer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 234 Bakemeyer St currently offering any rent specials?
234 Bakemeyer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Bakemeyer St pet-friendly?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 234 Bakemeyer St offer parking?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St does not offer parking.
Does 234 Bakemeyer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Bakemeyer St have a pool?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St does not have a pool.
Does 234 Bakemeyer St have accessible units?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Bakemeyer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Bakemeyer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Bakemeyer St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Willow Glen East
9955 Fulbrook Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Buckingham Balmoral
3055 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College