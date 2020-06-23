4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath with a garage in Warren Township - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Warren Township with attached one car garage. Freshly painted with laminate flooring and tile throughout. Call (317) 507-5926 to schedule a time to view.
(RLNE4600380)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2335 N Barnor Drive have any available units?
2335 N Barnor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.