2330 Bremhaven Ct
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:35 AM

2330 Bremhaven Ct

2330 Bremhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Bremhaven Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEWER 3 BEDROOM RANCH AVAILABLE NOW! Updated 3 bedroom home features open concept great room and eat in kitchen with walk-in pantry and laundry room on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have any available units?
2330 Bremhaven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2330 Bremhaven Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Bremhaven Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Bremhaven Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Bremhaven Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Bremhaven Ct offers parking.
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Bremhaven Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have a pool?
No, 2330 Bremhaven Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have accessible units?
No, 2330 Bremhaven Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Bremhaven Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Bremhaven Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

