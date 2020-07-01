NEWER 3 BEDROOM RANCH AVAILABLE NOW! Updated 3 bedroom home features open concept great room and eat in kitchen with walk-in pantry and laundry room on quiet cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage. Professionally managed. *2 year lease required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2330 Bremhaven Ct have any available units?
2330 Bremhaven Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.