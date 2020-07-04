Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2321 N kenwood Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:06 PM

2321 N kenwood Ave
2321 North Kenwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2321 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex
water paid!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have any available units?
2321 N kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2321 N kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2321 N kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 N kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
