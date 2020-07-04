All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2321 N kenwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2321 N kenwood Ave
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:06 PM

2321 N kenwood Ave

2321 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Northside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2321 North Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex
water paid!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have any available units?
2321 N kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2321 N kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2321 N kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 N kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 N kenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 N kenwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
360 Market Square
360 East Market Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College