2320 Lappin Court

Gorgeous Brand New 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home nestled in a cul-de-sac. Large Living Room with Open Concept Floor Plan to Dining Area and Kitchen which includes Pantry, Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space and All Brand New Appliances. Half Bathroom conveniently located on Main Level as well as a Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Second Floor features a Large Master Suite with Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet. The 3 Additional Good Sized Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage. Fresh seed and Straw a Beautiful Lawn this Spring. Wonderful neighborhood with Ponds, Trees and Nature galore. Country living yet close to shopping and freeways with easy access to downtown.



All Electric Home.



Wonderful Brand New Home!



Warren Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.