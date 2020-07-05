All apartments in Indianapolis
2320 Lappin Court
2320 Lappin Court

2320 Lappin Court · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Lappin Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Brand New 2 Story 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home nestled in a cul-de-sac. Large Living Room with Open Concept Floor Plan to Dining Area and Kitchen which includes Pantry, Lots of Cabinetry and Counter Space and All Brand New Appliances. Half Bathroom conveniently located on Main Level as well as a Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up. Second Floor features a Large Master Suite with Garden Tub and Walk-In Closet. The 3 Additional Good Sized Bedrooms share a Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. Attached 2 Car Garage. Fresh seed and Straw a Beautiful Lawn this Spring. Wonderful neighborhood with Ponds, Trees and Nature galore. Country living yet close to shopping and freeways with easy access to downtown.

All Electric Home.

Wonderful Brand New Home!

Warren Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Lappin Court have any available units?
2320 Lappin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2320 Lappin Court have?
Some of 2320 Lappin Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Lappin Court currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Lappin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Lappin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Lappin Court is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Lappin Court offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Lappin Court offers parking.
Does 2320 Lappin Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2320 Lappin Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Lappin Court have a pool?
No, 2320 Lappin Court does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Lappin Court have accessible units?
No, 2320 Lappin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Lappin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Lappin Court does not have units with dishwashers.

