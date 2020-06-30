All apartments in Indianapolis
232 North Randolph Street

Location

232 North Randolph Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 North Randolph Street have any available units?
232 North Randolph Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 North Randolph Street have?
Some of 232 North Randolph Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 North Randolph Street currently offering any rent specials?
232 North Randolph Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 North Randolph Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 North Randolph Street is pet friendly.
Does 232 North Randolph Street offer parking?
No, 232 North Randolph Street does not offer parking.
Does 232 North Randolph Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 North Randolph Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 North Randolph Street have a pool?
No, 232 North Randolph Street does not have a pool.
Does 232 North Randolph Street have accessible units?
No, 232 North Randolph Street does not have accessible units.
Does 232 North Randolph Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 North Randolph Street does not have units with dishwashers.

