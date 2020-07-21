All apartments in Indianapolis
2316 Herod Ct
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

2316 Herod Ct

2316 Herod Court · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Herod Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

2316 Herod Ct Indianapolis IN 46229
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Family Room, hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in yard, 2 car garage,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove , Microwave , Dishawasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

SECTION 8 - NO

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Herod Ct have any available units?
2316 Herod Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Herod Ct have?
Some of 2316 Herod Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Herod Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Herod Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Herod Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Herod Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Herod Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Herod Ct offers parking.
Does 2316 Herod Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Herod Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Herod Ct have a pool?
No, 2316 Herod Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Herod Ct have accessible units?
No, 2316 Herod Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Herod Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Herod Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

