2315 S. German Church
2315 S. German Church

2315 South German Church Road · No Longer Available
Location

2315 South German Church Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Southeast Warren

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3eb4d8a09c ---- Parklike setting! Freshly rehabbed! Garage! This home is move-in ready and available now! At Alpine Leasing, we schedule property viewings through our automated showing service. Call 317-747-2247 or go to www.317rental.com, search for the property and simply click Schedule Showing. We get a lot of inquiries and our properties turn over fast. If you\'re looking to move within 30 days and would like to receive priority treatment from our leasing team, go to 317rental.com to get a pre-approval. First shot at our properties goes to pre-approved tenants. Click on any property to Apply Online. A pre-approval allows you to put $ down immediately to take a home off the market AND you\'re also approved for a dollar amount good for any other Alpine Leasing properties in your price range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 S. German Church have any available units?
2315 S. German Church doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2315 S. German Church currently offering any rent specials?
2315 S. German Church is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 S. German Church pet-friendly?
No, 2315 S. German Church is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2315 S. German Church offer parking?
Yes, 2315 S. German Church offers parking.
Does 2315 S. German Church have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 S. German Church does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 S. German Church have a pool?
No, 2315 S. German Church does not have a pool.
Does 2315 S. German Church have accessible units?
No, 2315 S. German Church does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 S. German Church have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 S. German Church does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2315 S. German Church have units with air conditioning?
No, 2315 S. German Church does not have units with air conditioning.

